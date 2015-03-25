Swans land Bayern's Renato Sanches on season-long loan

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has joined Swansea on a season-long loan, the two clubs have announced.

Sanches was part of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad and joined Bayern from Benfica for 35million euros in May 2016.

But the 20-year-old has found game-time with the Bundesliga champions limited and made only 26 appearances last season.

Swansea boss Paul Clement spent time as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern last season and used his contacts in Bavaria to pull off the shock move.

Source: PA

