Rangers have lost their long-running dispute over a tax avoidance scheme after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

Lord Hodge announced in court that five Supreme Court judges had unanimously dismissed an appeal by the liquidators of oldco Rangers.

HMRC had lost two earlier tribunal hearings over the Employee Benefit Trust scheme before a ruling in their favour in the Court of Session in Edinburgh in November 2015.

Source: PA

