 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Sunderland will not be rushed in manager search

05 June 2017 05:09

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain has insisted he will take his time to get the right man to replace David Moyes as manager.

Bain has been charged with the task of identifying Moyes' successor following his resignation in the wake of the club's relegation from the Premier League and has enlisted former Scotland and Rangers boss Walter Smith as an advisor.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is understood to head a shortlist of candidates and while the Black Cats are keen to make an appointment as quickly as possible, they are determined to get the right man for the job.

Bain told the club's official website, www.safc.com: "The recruitment process is ongoing.

"Pre-season is an important period at any football club so naturally we are keen to conclude things as quickly as possible, whilst being mindful of the need to make the right appointment."

In the absence of a manager, Sunderland have already drawn up a pre-season programme - that process was already under way while Moyes remained at the helm.

The players will return for fitness testing on June 29 ahead of a five-day training camp in Austria and will travel to Gigg Lane to face Bury in a friendly in July 7.

A series of domestic fixtures, including one to mark the 20th anniversary of the club's move to the Stadium of Light, is also being planned ahead of the start of the new Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Source: PA

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.