 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Sunderland V Sheff Utd at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

07 September 2017 06:16
Sunderland trio set for debuts against Sheffield United

Sunderland's new signings Marc Wilson, Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams will all be involved at home to Sheffield United.

Winger Aiden McGeady is a doubt after suffering a hamstring problem on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Manager Simon Grayson will make a late decision but should the 31-year-old not be ready McManaman or Williams could step in.

Forward Duncan Watmore is set for another outing with the under-23s next weekend before Grayson considers his return to the first team's match-day squad.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could hand deadline-day signing Clayton Donaldson his debut as fellow striker Leon Clarke sits out the final game of his three-match ban.

Another new signing, Ben Heneghan, is expected to be included in the squad, while fellow defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham, is pushing for his first start.

Striker Caolan Lavery is out for a month after fracturing a cheekbone and eye socket during the recent home win against Derby and midfielder Samir Carruthers (calf) is still out.

Defender Richard Stearman (hamstring), goalkeeper Simon Moore (knee) and striker James Hanson (thigh) are all closing in on a return to full fitness.

Source: PAR

