 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Sunderland V Reading at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

30 November 2017 04:40
Vaughan banned as Coleman takes charge in Sunderland for first time

James Vaughan will miss Chris Coleman's first home game as boss through suspension as Sunderland attempt to leave the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone when they meet Reading.

The striker was booked for the fifth time this season for his excessive celebration after scoring in last Saturday's 2-0 victory at Burton and he will sit out on an afternoon which will see the Black Cats seek a first league win at the Stadium of Light since December 17 last year.

Defender Marc Wilson is back in training after a calf injury and could be involved, as could young frontman Josh Maja following his recovery from a knee problem.

However, midfielder Darron Gibson is a doubt with a knock, while Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Duncan Watmore (all knee), Billy Jones (foot) and Jonny Williams (shoulder) are still out.

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone is expected to face his former club before returning to Italy for family matters after his mother recently suffered a stroke.

Forward Yann Kermorgant started again in the midweek 3-0 home win over Barnsley, but will be carefully managed after his return to fitness following surgery on a hip and groin problem in pre-season.

Midfielder John Swift continues to assessed on a hamstring injury, while striker Sam Smith is stepping up his rehabilitation from a knee injury, but is not expected to feature again until January.

Winger Callum Harriott (hamstring), George Evans (thigh) and Garath McCleary (groin) all continue their recovery along with Stephen Quinn and forward Joseph Mendes (both knee). Defender Jordan Obita, though, is out for the season after surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Source: PAR

