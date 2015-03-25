Sunderland V QPR at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Sunderland set for injury boost ahead of QPR clashSunderland boss Simon Grayson could have fresh options for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR as he attempts to end a nine-game run without a victory.Striker Duncan Watmore, who had not made a senior appearance for the club since December until he came on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw at Preston last time out, got a further 45 minutes under his belt for the Under-23s against Hertha Berlin in midweek and will hope for more this weekend.Fellow forward Lewis Grabban is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury which has sidelined him for the last five games, while youngster Josh Maja is also not too far away after recovering from a knee injury.However, midfielder Paddy McNair, who also played the first half of the 2-0 Premier League International Cup win over the Germans, is pencilled in to line up for the Under-23s once again on Monday in the search for match fitness.Jordan Cousins could be added to the Rangers squad for the first time this season.The former Charlton midfielder is back in full training following a hamstring injury.Defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are all sidelined.Hall played the first half of a reserve match during the international break but needs more minutes to build up his fitness.

