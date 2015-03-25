Sunderland V Nottm Forest at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Simon Grayson to ring the changes for Forest clashSimon Grayson will have to rotate his squad once more as injuries take hold of his depleted Sunderland side, who have lost their last three Championship matches.Captain Lee Cattermole, Aiden McGeady and Bryan Oviedo all missed Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Sheffield United while stand-in skipper Lamine Kone was substituted at half-time with a groin problem.Oviedo is available against Nottingham Forest after missing out due to fatigue from the international break with Costa Rica, while Cattermole, Kone (groin) and McGeady (hamstring) are all set for fitness tests, with the latter most unlikely to play.Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (knee) are still on the sidelines, with Brendan Galloway's ankle injury set to rule him out.Forest are hoping David Vaughan has made sufficient progress to be able to return after missing the last three games with a groin problem.If he is fit enough, the Welsh midfielder could come into the team as one of a few changes made by Reds boss Mark Warburton, who has goalkeeper Stephen Henderson available for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury in February.Eric Lichaj and Michael Mancienne were not included in the squad for the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and they will hope to be involved on Tuesday night.Mustapha Carayol was back on the bench at Hillsborough after being overlooked against Newcastle and Leeds while the likes of Kieran Dowell, Andreas Bouchalakis and Daryl Murphy are also options for Warburton.

Source: PAR

