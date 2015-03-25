Sunderland V Millwall at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Lamine Kone blow for managerless SunderlandManagerless, rock-bottom Sunderland will be without Lamine Kone for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall at the Stadium of Light.The Wearside club, who are winless in their last 14 league games, last week announced defender Kone was expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks due a knee injury he suffered in training.James Vaughan is also sidelined, by a groin problem, and Billy Jones is a doubt after coming off in the first half of the 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough last time out, but Tyias Browning (hamstring) should be ready to make his return to action.It looks set to be Robbie Stockdale overseeing the Black Cats once again for this fixture, although this time without Billy McKinlay alongside him. The pair were jointly in caretaker charge for the Boro match following Simon Grayson's departure, but McKinlay has since moved on to West Ham.Millwall again have Jake Cooper available following suspension.They are, however, without Jed Wallace, whose three-match ban begins.Shaun Williams has returned to light training, but is not expected to be available until next month.Byron Webster remains a long-term absentee after injuring his anterior cruciate ligaments.

Source: PAR

