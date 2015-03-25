Sunderland V Leeds at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Simon Grayson to assess Sunderland squad options ahead of Leeds clashSunderland boss Simon Grayson will take stock ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Leeds after a gruelling run of three games in seven days.Grayson has fielded the same starting XI in each of the club's three league fixtures to date and, having claimed five points from a possible nine, is unlikely to make wholesale changes.Full-back Bryan Oviedo is back in training after a calf problem, while long-term absentees Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore are expected to return from knee ligament damage after the international break.However, striker Josh Maja is facing up to a month on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to address a niggling knee problem.Leeds captain Liam Cooper is hoping to return to the starting line-up after missing the goalless midweek home draw against Fulham due to a knock sustained in training.Cooper's absence meant versatile midfielder Conor Shaughnessy stepped into central defence for his first league start on Tuesday night alongside Pontus Jansson.Fellow centre-half Matthew Pennington (ankle) and right-back Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) are both still out.Midfielders Ronaldo Vieira, Mateusz Klich and Liam Bridcutt, plus forward Kemar Roofe and defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson are among those pushing for recalls.

Source: PAR

