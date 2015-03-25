Sunderland V Leeds at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson will take stock ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Leeds after a gruelling run of three games in seven days.
Grayson has fielded the same starting XI in each of the club's three league fixtures to date and, having claimed five points from a possible nine, is unlikely to make wholesale changes.
Full-back Bryan Oviedo is back in training after a calf problem, while long-term absentees Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore are expected to return from knee ligament damage after the international break.
However, striker Josh Maja is facing up to a month on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to address a niggling knee problem.
Leeds captain Liam Cooper is hoping to return to the starting line-up after missing the goalless midweek home draw against Fulham due to a knock sustained in training.
Cooper's absence meant versatile midfielder Conor Shaughnessy stepped into central defence for his first league start on Tuesday night alongside Pontus Jansson.
Fellow centre-half Matthew Pennington (ankle) and right-back Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) are both still out.
Midfielders Ronaldo Vieira, Mateusz Klich and Liam Bridcutt, plus forward Kemar Roofe and defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson are among those pushing for recalls.
Source: PAR