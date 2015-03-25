Sunderland V Fulham at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Sunderland will be without the suspended Lee Cattermole when they face Fulham at the Stadium of Light.
Cattermole was sent off in last week's encouraging goalless draw against Wolves at Molineux, and boss Chris Coleman could make a number of other changes.
Coleman has already indicated he could restore winger Aiden McGeady to his starting line-up after he impressed in training.
Callum McManaman is available again after suspension but Paddy McNair (groin), Bryan Oviedo (knee), Billy Jones (foot) and Didier Ndong (knee) are among those still set to be sidelined.
Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano will miss the trip.
The Congolese midfielder limped off holding his calf shortly after half-time during the 1-0 win over Birmingham last Saturday and joins winger Floyd Ayite (hamstring) on the sidelines.
There was good news from the treatment room, though, with Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon returning to training after a broken leg.
Defender Denis Odoi is available after a one-match ban.
Source: PAR