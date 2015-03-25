Sunderland V Bristol City at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Simon Grayson hopes for Sunderland selection boostSunderland boss Simon Grayson is hoping for a selection boost as he attempts to end an 11-game wait for a Sky Bet Championship victory against Bristol City.Grayson will run the rule over defenders Marc Wilson (groin) and Ty Browning (hamstring) as well as midfielder Jonny Williams (also hamstring) before naming his team.Midfielder Paddy McNair is closing in on a return from the knee ligament damage which has sidelined him since November last year having made a series of appearances for the club's Under-23s, although he will not be rushed back.The Black Cats last won a league game at Norwich on August 13 and have taken only five of the 33 points they have contested since to sit just one place off the foot of the table.Bristol City are likely to be without Famara Diedhiou after their Carabao Cup victory over Crystal Palace.The Senegalese striker twisted his knee when landing in the 4-1 win on Tuesday night and was on crutches the following day.But Korey Smith (hamstring), Nathan Baker (knee) and Bobby Reid (ankle) should all be available at the Stadium of Light.Eros Pisano and Milan Djuric boosted the Robins by returning from long-term injuries against Palace, but Jens Hegeler is in Germany to visit a knee specialist.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.