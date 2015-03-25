 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Sunderland V Bristol City at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

26 October 2017 04:11
Simon Grayson hopes for Sunderland selection boost

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is hoping for a selection boost as he attempts to end an 11-game wait for a Sky Bet Championship victory against Bristol City.

Grayson will run the rule over defenders Marc Wilson (groin) and Ty Browning (hamstring) as well as midfielder Jonny Williams (also hamstring) before naming his team.

Midfielder Paddy McNair is closing in on a return from the knee ligament damage which has sidelined him since November last year having made a series of appearances for the club's Under-23s, although he will not be rushed back.

The Black Cats last won a league game at Norwich on August 13 and have taken only five of the 33 points they have contested since to sit just one place off the foot of the table.

Bristol City are likely to be without Famara Diedhiou after their Carabao Cup victory over Crystal Palace.

The Senegalese striker twisted his knee when landing in the 4-1 win on Tuesday night and was on crutches the following day.

But Korey Smith (hamstring), Nathan Baker (knee) and Bobby Reid (ankle) should all be available at the Stadium of Light.

Eros Pisano and Milan Djuric boosted the Robins by returning from long-term injuries against Palace, but Jens Hegeler is in Germany to visit a knee specialist.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as