 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Sunderland V Bolton at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

30 October 2017 06:23
Sunderland defender Tyias Browning out of crucial clash against Bolton

Sunderland defender Tyias Browning is out of Tuesday night's bottom-of-the-table Sky Bet Championship showdown with Bolton.

The Everton loanee is yet to shake off the hamstring problem which has sidelined him for the last three games, although he is manager Simon Grayson's only definite absentee.

Grayson will monitor a series of players who picked up minor knocks during Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Bristol City as he looks to end a 10-month wait for a league win at the Stadium of Light.

Midfielder Paddy McNair returned from an 11-month lay-off with knee ligament damage as a second-half substitute at the weekend and will hope for further action, while defender Marc Wilson is close to being fit again after a groin problem.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson is without Andy Taylor who was forced off midway through his side's draw at Fulham on Saturday with a back injury.

Club officials believe Taylor's back injury is not as bad as first feared but it is still enough to rule him out of the crucial trip to the Stadium of Light.

The Trotters picked up a number of other knocks at Craven Cottage with substitutes Filipe Morais (stomach) and Adam Le Fondre (calf) facing late tests.

Connor Hall is named in the Bolton squad while Antonee Robinson is on standby to start if Morais is ruled out.

Source: PAR

