Sunderland V Birmingham at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Ndong set for Black Cats returnSunderland's record signing Didier Ndong could return to the starting line-up for the crunch Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham.The midfielder came on as a substitute during last weekend's victory over Fulham following a knee injury and has trained well all week.Lee Cattermole is available again after suspension but the game will come too soon for Bryan Oviedo (knee) and Paddy McNair (groin).Lamine Kone, Jack Rodwell, Jonny Williams and Duncan Watmore also remain sidelined.Birmingham midfielder David Davis will have a late fitness test after sustaining an ankle injury in last week's home defeat to QPR.Davis returned to full training on Friday morning and is hoping to be in contention as Blues chase their first league win in six matches.Defender Marc Roberts and forward Che Adams remain sidelined due to respective hamstring injuries and Isaac Vassell is recovering from knee surgery.Full-back Carl Jenkinson, who has returned to light training following a shoulder operation, also remains unavailable.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker