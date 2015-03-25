Sunderland V Barnsley at Stadium of Light : Match Preview

Paddy McNair could return for Sunderland against BarnsleySunderland defender Paddy McNair could return to contention for his side's home game against Barnsley.The Northern Ireland international, sidelined since the end of November due to a groin injury, is hoping to be included in Chris Coleman's squad.Forward Lynden Gooch will miss out as he sustained a hamstring strain after stepping off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest and striker Lewis Grabban (calf) is still unavailable.Coleman must decide whether to stick with teenage forward Josh Maja or recall James Vaughan, while Lamine Kone, Lee Cattermole, Jack Rodwell, Didier Ndong, Jonny Williams and Duncan Watmore all remain sidelined.Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom is an injury doubt after being forced out of Saturday's home draw against Reading.Yiadom, who turned his ankle midway through the second half, will be assessed and if he misses out it could leave head coach Paul Heckingbottom short at the back as Matty Pearson (calf) is still unavailable.Centre-half Angus MacDonald is hoping to be included after injury and illness, but Ryan Hedges (thigh) is expected to miss out again.Fellow winger Lloyd Isgrove recovered from a knee injury to step off the bench against Reading and is pushing for a start.

Source: PAR

