 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Sunderland striker Fabio Borini undergoing medical at AC Milan

29 June 2017 11:24

Sunderland striker Fabio Borini was undergoing a medical in Italy on Thursday as he closed in on his move to AC Milan.

The 26-year-old flew to Milan on Wednesday as the fine details of the move were ironed out, and the Serie A club posted photographs of him having tests at the La Madonnina Clinic on their website on Thursday morning.

It is understood Borini will move on an initial season-long loan deal before completing a permanent £5.3million transfer next summer.

He had two years remaining on the deal he signed at the Stadium of Light during the summer of 2015, but has struggled for form since his £10million permanent switch to Wearside from Liverpool.

The Italian is one of several players on whom the Black Cats hope to cash in as they attempt to re-shape their squad for life in the Sky Bet Championship following relegation from the Premier League.

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.