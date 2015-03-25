 
Sunderland open proceedings against Gibson over video rant

31 July 2017 02:24

Sunderland have started an internal disciplinary process against Darron Gibson after footage emerged of the midfielder criticising team-mates in a bar.

The Republic of Ireland international was recorded in conversation with fans following a 5-0 friendly defeat to Celtic and offered some frank and at times foul-mouthed verdicts on the commitment levels of some in the dressing room and the overall state of the club.

The Black Cats said in a statement: "Darron Gibson has not conducted himself in a manner befitting Sunderland Football Club. As a consequence, we will initiate our internal disciplinary process to deal with the matter.

"Darron has apologised this morning."

Source: PA

