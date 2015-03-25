 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Sunderland make move for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

13 June 2017 02:09

Sunderland have made formal contact with Aberdeen over Derek McInnes as they seek a new manager, Press Association Sport understands.

The Black Cats have been seeking a replacement for David Moyes since he resigned last month in the wake of relegation to the Championship, and they appear to have honed in on Dons boss McInnes.

It is understood Sunderland have now officially approached Aberdeen regarding the manager who led the Pittodrie side to a runners-up finish in last season's Ladbrokes Premiership and two cup finals.

All three clubs relegated out of the Premier League started the summer looking for new bosses and Sunderland are the only one still managerless after Hull appointed Leonid Slutsky and Middlesbrough recruited Garry Monk.

It is thought the Black Cats identified McInnes as their preferred candidate some time ago and the process may now move forward quickly after he returned from holiday.

The 45-year-old is in his third managerial job having won promotion with St Johnstone prior to being lured back south of the border to take charge of Bristol City in 2011.

McInnes lasted just over a year in the south west and was sacked by the club in January 2013 when they were bottom of the Championship, yet he has rebuilt his reputation at Pittodrie.

He led the club to their first piece of silverware in 19 years when they won the Scottish League Cup in 2014 and the Dons finished each of the previous three seasons in second place in the league.

However, having finished 30 points behind Celtic, who also beat them in both finals, McInnes could now be tempted by the challenge of bringing Sunderland back to English football's top flight.

The Black Cats may also be able to offer their new boss a significant transfer kitty having on Tuesday agreed a deal with Everton for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford which could reach Â£30million.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.