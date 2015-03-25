 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

Sunderland and St Johnstone fans pay respects to Bradley Lowery

15 July 2017 04:24

Sunderland and St Johnstone supporters were united as they paid respects to Bradley Lowery during the sixth minute of Saturday's friendly at McDiarmid Park.

Bradley lost his cancer battle last week and the six-year-old's funeral was held in his home village of Blackhall, County Durham, on Friday where thousands of people wearing football shirts had lined the streets.

The memorial service was attended by his 'best friend' Jermain Defoe, the former Sunderland striker now at Bournemouth, who wore an England shirt.

The youngster's brave battle against the rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma captured hearts across the sporting world.

On Friday night, Newcastle fans sang ' There's only one Bradley Lowery' during their friendly at Scottish Premiership club Hearts before the ground broke into spontaneous applause.

St Johnstone had announced a similar planned tribute ahead of Saturday's friendly against Sunderland, who are now preparing for life in the Sky Bet Championship after finishing bottom of the Premier League.

A post on Sunderland's official Twitter feed read: " 6' Everyone is on their feet in McDiarmid Park with a rousing applause held to remember @Bradleysfight. A nice touch from @St_Johnstone_FC."

Sunderland saw an early penalty from new striker James Vaughan saved, before falling behind when Steven MacLean lashed the ball home following a close-range indirect free-kick.

St Johnstone soon doubled their lead through midfielder David Wotherspoon, who swiftly added a third goal after just 24 minutes.

The official attendance of the match was given as 2,032 with 573 supporters from Sunderland.

Source: PA

Feature Wrap of Friday

Wrap of Friday's T20 Blast fixtures...

There were five matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Friday night.

Feature 3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon

3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will go head to head for the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday after each won their respective semi-finals.

Feature Sport superstars who shone as veterans

Sport superstars who shone as veterans...

Venus Williams and Roger Federer have defied the years to sweep to their respective Wimbledon finals this weekend, both playing

Feature How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title

How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams ...

Venus Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2000, when her opponent on Saturday, Garbine Muguruza, was just six years old.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.