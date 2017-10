Craig Shakespeare has been sacked as Leicester manager, Press Association Sport understands.

The 53-year-old replaced Claudio Ranieri on a caretaker basis in February.

#Breaking Leicester have sacked manager Craig Shakespeare, Press Association Sport understands pic.twitter.com/Mu0Pk7YiTX — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 17, 2017

After keeping the 2015-16 champions in the Premier League, he was handed a three-year contract ahead of the current campaign.

However, Leicester have won just one league game so far this season and the club’s Thai owners have decided to make a change.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

