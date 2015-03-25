 
Strong Tottenham squad heading to Hong Kong for friendly

22 May 2017 10:39

Tottenham are taking their strongest available squad to Hong Kong for their post-season fixture with Kitchee SC on Friday.

Full-back Kyle Walker, who has been linked with a summer move to Manchester City or Chelsea, has been named in the travelling party for the five-day tour.

Harry Kane, who secured the Golden Boot with his hat-trick at Hull on Sunday, is also included along with Dele Alli.

The England internationals will then only have a few days off before linking up with the Three Lions squad for matches against Scotland on June 10 and France on June 13.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris also make the trip, but midfielder Mousa Dembele will be absent.

The club have announced that the Belgian is to undergo surgery on a persistent foot injury.

Dembele has been playing through the pain in recent weeks, and came on as a substitute on Sunday, but he will now go under the knife to resolve the issue.

Spurs say Dembele is expected to return in time for pre-season training.

Tottenham are also undertaking a 10-day tour to America at the end of July, which includes friendlies against Paris St Germain, Roma and Manchester City.

Source: PA

