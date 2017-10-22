 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Stones believes competition for places is bringing the best out of City

22 October 2017 10:37

John Stones believes Manchester City’s free-scoring attack is being fuelled by the competition for places among forwards.

City opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

It was not an emphatic victory in the manner of recent successes against Liverpool, Watford, Crystal Palace and Stoke but it was a professional performance nonetheless in which City again showed their cutting edge.

City have now scored 42 goals in 13 games in all competitions this season and equalled a club record by winning their last 11 games in succession.

Centre-back Stones said: “The strikers are on form now. The competition in training is making them want to be better and score more goals.

“When they are on the pitch they have got to take their chances and that is what they are doing.

“Burnley are a well-organised team, good defensively. They’ve shown that on the road. Coming after the Napoli game, it was never an easy match. To score three against them and keep a clean sheet is massive for us.”

City were made to work hard by the Clarets but controlled possession throughout. Their breakthrough came after 30 minutes following the award of a controversial penalty.

Bernardo Silva was adjudged to have been fouled by goalkeeper Nick Pope, infuriating the visitors who felt the Portuguese had made the most of minimal contact.

Sergio Aguero, making his first appearance since breaking a rib in a car crash three weeks ago, struck from the spot to equal the club’s goalscoring record of 177.

Nicolas Otamendi and the impressive Leroy Sane wrapped up victory in the latter stages.

Stones said: “To keep clean sheets, keep winning and keep beating every opposition that comes in front of us is a new challenge every week.

“Every game is crucial because football is always changing and things can happen. The goal difference and things like that, everything could come into play.”

Burnley’s defeat ended their run of six league games unbeaten but they were not disappointed with the manner of their performance and they remain in a healthy position.

Ben Mee
Ben Mee was frustrated by the defeat at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Defender Ben Mee said: “There’s frustration, definitely. We were disappointed with the penalty in the first half and we were hanging in there pretty well when the second goal killed us a bit.

“But we’ll take heart from the game. We’re disappointed with the scoreline but maybe we could have nicked something if it had stayed 1-0.

“There are a lot of positives to take from the way we have played against some of the big teams. It is a credit to the boys and the way we work. We will take this to heart and move on. There’s a lot of confidence in this group.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the