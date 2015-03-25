Stoke V West Ham at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

Stoke will be without Kurt Zouma for the Premier League match against West Ham.
The on-loan Chelsea centre-back limped out of the midweek defeat at Burnley with a hamstring injury. Defender Bruno Martins Indi (groin) and full-back Glen Johnson (knee) are also unavailable.
On-loan Paris St Germain forward Jese is expected to return next week after travelling to Gran Canaria to be with his ill son and midfielder Stephen Ireland continues his recovery from a double leg fracture.
West Ham defender Winston Reid is suspended but midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is back in training following a hamstring injury and could be in line for a return.
Forward Edimilson Fernandes will be assessed on an ankle problem and defender Jose Fonte (ankle) also continues his rehabilitation.
Source: PAR