 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Stoke V Swansea at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

01 December 2017 11:11
Stoke hope to have Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting fit to face Swansea

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is expected to be fit for Stoke's Premier League home game against Swansea on Saturday.

The forward finished the defeat to Liverpool in midweek nursing an ankle knock but Stoke boss Mark Hughes described the injury as "nothing significant" and he should retain his place in the starting line-up.

Geoff Cameron will remain out despite being given the all-clear to resume training following a head injury. Jack Butland continues his recovery from a broken finger.

England striker Tammy Abraham returns for Swansea.

The Chelsea loanee missed the midweek defeat at Stamford Bridge as he was ineligible to play against his parent club.

Federico Fernandez is missing again following the death of his father, while on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches could be omitted after being substituted at half-time at Chelsea.

Source: PAR

