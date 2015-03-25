Stoke V Rochdale at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

Stoke set to be without Xherdan Shaqiri for Rochdale clashStoke are likely to be without Xherdan Shaqiri for their Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale at the bet365 Stadium.The Switzerland international had to be replaced midway through the first half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal after pulling up with a slight hamstring strain.Scans have revealed no serious damage and it is hoped Shaqiri will be available for the Premier League trip to West Brom at the weekend.Erik Pieters is also nursing a knock following the Arsenal game but the left-back could be involved against the League One side.Rochdale boss Keith Hill is keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of the trip.Hill was able to welcome back keeper Brendan Moore from an ankle ligament injury for Saturday's 3-2 League One defeat at Shrewsbury, while full-back Joe Bunney was used as a second-half substitute on is return from knee ligament damage.However, fellow defender Reece Brown missed Saturday's game through illness as Moore, Harrison McGahey, Bradden Inman and Steven Davies all made first appearances of the campaign.Dale booked their place in the second round with a 1-0 win at League Two Mansfield.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.