Stoke V Newcastle at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Mark Hughes to recall several players for Stoke's clash with NewcastleStoke boss Mark Hughes is set to recall a handful of players for Monday's crunch Premier League game at home to Newcastle.Hughes fielded a weakened side for the defeat to Chelsea on Saturday but is expected to bring Xherdan Shaqiri, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joe Allen back into his starting line-up.Kurt Zouma, ineligible to face Chelsea, could also return along with Eric Pieters but Ryan Shawcross (calf), Glen Johnson (knee) and Bruno Martins Indi (groin) remain unavailable.Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will make a series of late checks before naming his team.Benitez will assess the bumps and bruises picked up during Saturday's disappointing 0-0 home draw with Brighton and is hoping he will have no further absentees.Keeper Rob Elliot (thigh), full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle), central defender Florian Lejeune (foot) and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) all missed out against Chris Hughton's men, a game for which the Spaniard made seven changes.

