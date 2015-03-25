Stoke V Newcastle at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is set to recall a handful of players for Monday's crunch Premier League game at home to Newcastle.
Hughes fielded a weakened side for the defeat to Chelsea on Saturday but is expected to bring Xherdan Shaqiri, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joe Allen back into his starting line-up.
Kurt Zouma, ineligible to face Chelsea, could also return along with Eric Pieters but Ryan Shawcross (calf), Glen Johnson (knee) and Bruno Martins Indi (groin) remain unavailable.
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will make a series of late checks before naming his team.
Benitez will assess the bumps and bruises picked up during Saturday's disappointing 0-0 home draw with Brighton and is hoping he will have no further absentees.
Keeper Rob Elliot (thigh), full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle), central defender Florian Lejeune (foot) and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) all missed out against Chris Hughton's men, a game for which the Spaniard made seven changes.
Source: PAR