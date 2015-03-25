 
Stoke V Liverpool at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

29 November 2017 09:42
Stoke expect Ramadan Sobhi to be available to face Liverpool

Stoke's Ramadan Sobhi is expected to be fit for the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

The winger sustained a knock to the ankle in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace but boss Mark Hughes has said he should be fine to be involved when the Reds visit the bet365 Stadium.

Hughes has also said Saido Berahino, who was left out of the matchday 18 at the weekend, is in his thoughts for this contest. Geoff Cameron (concussion) and Jack Butland (finger) remain sidelined.

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are set to return after being rested for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge, their two replacements at the weekend, look most likely to miss out while Georginio Wijnaldum could come back into midfield at the expense of James Milner.

Emre Can has recovered from a muscular injury and will rejoin the squad but a late decision will be made on defender Dejan Lovren.

Source: PAR

