 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Stoke V Leicester at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

03 November 2017 09:35
STOKE SKIPPER RYAN SHAWCROSS IS A DOUBT FOR LEICESTER CLASH

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross is an injury doubt for the visit of Leicester.

Manager Mark Hughes is hopeful the defender will recover from a thigh injury in time but has fit-again Bruno Martins Indi on hand to deputise.

Geoff Cameron is not ready to return after concussion but veterans Peter Crouch and Glen Johnson are both available again.

Leicester are waiting to see if Ben Chilwell will recover from a minor knee knock.

The left-back, who started in the 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday, will be assessed ahead of Saturday's trip to the bet365 Stadium.

Robert Huth (knee) continues to sit out while midfielder Matty James is also troubled by an Achilles problem ahead of Claude Puel's second game in charge.

Adrien Silva will remain unregistered until January.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as