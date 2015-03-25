Stoke V Leicester at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross is an injury doubt for the visit of Leicester.
Manager Mark Hughes is hopeful the defender will recover from a thigh injury in time but has fit-again Bruno Martins Indi on hand to deputise.
Geoff Cameron is not ready to return after concussion but veterans Peter Crouch and Glen Johnson are both available again.
Leicester are waiting to see if Ben Chilwell will recover from a minor knee knock.
The left-back, who started in the 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday, will be assessed ahead of Saturday's trip to the bet365 Stadium.
Robert Huth (knee) continues to sit out while midfielder Matty James is also troubled by an Achilles problem ahead of Claude Puel's second game in charge.
Adrien Silva will remain unregistered until January.
