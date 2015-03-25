 
Stoke V AFC Bournemouth at bet365 Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 08:06
Xherdan Shaqiri doubtful for Stoke but Joe Allen expected to return

Xherdan Shaqiri is a doubt for Stoke's home clash with Bournemouth, but Joe Allen is expected to return to the Potters' midfield.

Boss Mark Hughes revealed Switzerland international Shaqiri picked up a "bad ankle sprain" in the 7-2 loss to Manchester City last weekend, while Allen, who missed that game having suffered concussion while away with Wales, has returned to full training this week.

Striker Peter Crouch (back) is another concern, while defenders Bruno Martins Indi (calf), Ryan Shawcross (back) and Tom Edwards (ankle) are also doubtful and Stephen Ireland (broken leg) is out.

Ryan Fraser must pass a late fitness test to feature for the visitors.

The Scotland wing is battling a hamstring issue, while Brad Smith remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Striker Callum Wilson is not quite ready for a Premier League return after a second long-term knee injury, and Tyrone Mings continues to fight a back problem.

Source: PAR

