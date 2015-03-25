 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Stoke no closer to securing Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal

19 May 2017 10:40

Stoke's efforts to sign Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal remain at a frustrating deadlock as manager Mark Hughes looks to strengthen his defensive options this summer.

Following a successful season-long loan at the bet365 Stadium, Hughes is keen to keep the 25-year-old centre-half and Stoke have agreed a fee with his parent club Porto.

However, other issues are holding up the transfer and Martins Indi himself has admitted he is likely to be returning to the Portuguese club at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Sunday's trip to Southampton will be the final game of his loan spell and Hughes said: " We are still discussing the deal and speaking to Porto.

"Clearly, Bruno is still their player, so we can only dictate and influence that situation up to a point and we have to be patient with it.

"It's a little bit frustrating though, I have to say, because Bruno has been fantastic this year. But there isn't just us and Bruno to satisfy.

"We are still talking about how we can move it forward but there's a little bit of an impasse at the moment.

"We want to improve our defensive positions this summer. We haven't spent a great deal of money in defensive areas since I have been here, so we will look to do that this year."

Stoke head to St Mary's having won only one of their last 10 matches and it is a run which has contributed strongly to what will be the club's lowest league finish under Hughes, after ending each of the last three seasons in ninth place.

Hughes hopes to end the campaign on a high against Southampton, saying: " In terms of our own well being, it would be better to go into the summer on the back of a victory.

"We have one more opportunity to get more points on the board and we will look to do that on Sunday.

"It's fair to say that we haven't hit our targets this season, so it is disappointing. It isn't disastrous though, I don't feel.

"Everybody wants to be stimulated by progressive seasons, and of the four I have been here this is the first that we have fallen short."

Source: PA

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph