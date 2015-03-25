Stoke 'keen to recruit PSG striker Jese'

Stoke boss Mark Hughes hopes to clinch a loan deal for Paris St Germain striker Jese Rodriguez.

Press Association Sport understands officials from the Potteries club are locked in negotiations with the Ligue 1 outfit about the 24-year-old and are optimistic they can reach an agreement which would bring the former Real Madrid player to the Bet365 Stadium.

Jese, who cost PSG almost £22million last summer, has made just one league start for the French side to date and spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas.

Then-Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka had hoped to bring him to England in January, but the Teessiders were unable to complete a deal.

Source: PA

