 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Stoke hoping to extend captain Ryan Shawcross' stay at club

19 June 2017 12:39

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes is hopeful of being able to tie down captain Ryan Shawcross to a new long-term contract as the defender approaches the final year of his current deal.

The 29-year-old centre-back agreed a six-year term in November 2012 and talks have been on-going about extending that stay.

"When you've got important players, you want to do something sooner rather than later," Scholes told The Sentinel.

"But that is a very simple statement about what can be a very complicated and long process.

"There's always talks. People talk about 'have talks started?' We've been in contact.

"He's been a great player for the club, he's been here a number of years now, been a huge part of what the club has achieved over the years and we hope that will remain the case for many years to come."

Scholes is also optimistic about being able to re-unite Shawcross with Bruno Martins Indi at the centre of defence after the Holland international, who spent last season on loan at Stoke, returned to parent club Porto with no permanent deal in place.

"Once you start introducing other parties into it, you have to take into account those other parties' position as well," he said.

"So it's not just us, Bruno and Bruno's agent, there's the other club as well.

"Everything has to fall into place before a deal is done but (we are) absolutely hopeful. Bruno has been a good player for us - but we will have to see."

Source: PA

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.