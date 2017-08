Stoke have announced the signing of Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

The 24-year-old former Real Madrid player, who cost PSG almost £22million last summer, has made just one Ligue 1 start for the French side to date.

Jese arrives at the Bet365 Stadium having spent the second half of last term back in his homeland on loan with Las Palmas.

Source: PA

