 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Stoke boss Hughes calls for reaction against Chelsea after Bristol City loss

20 September 2017 12:53

Stoke manager Mark Hughes wants a reaction from his players against Chelsea on Saturday following their Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City.

Hughes described his side's performance at Ashton Gate as "poor" as a strong team containing the likes of Kurt Zouma, Bruno Martins Indi, Darren Fletcher and Peter Crouch were beaten 2-0 by the Sky Bet Championship club.

Stoke resume Premier League action against the champions at the bet365 Stadium at the weekend and Hughes is confident of an improved display.

"I know we will be better against Chelsea on Saturday, but that isn't much consolation at the moment," he told the club's official website.

"We need a reaction. That's what we will drill into the players going into the Chelsea game because that was unacceptable."

Hughes will hope captain Ryan Shawcross returns to training before the end of the week to prove his fitness as on-loan defender Zouma is ineligible against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Bristol City assistant head coach Dean Holden hopes Manchester United can get past Burton on Wednesday night as he is eyeing a trip to Old Trafford to face the holders in the next round.

"I said for the last one Manchester United away would be nice, but they might not get through. They've got Burton and they might not beat them so." Holden told the Bristol Post.

"I don't think the lads are too concerned who we get. I'm sure they've all got their own little ones that they want to have themselves, but we'll take whoever. It sounds churlish but whoever we get we'll fancy our chances."

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.