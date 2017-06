Stoke have agreed a deal to sign West Brom captain Darren Fletcher on a free transfer.

The midfielder is out-of-contract at the end of the month and will move to the Potters when his Albion deal expires, Press Association Sport understands.

Fletcher had been in contract talks with the Baggies, having triggered a one-year option in his favour earlier this season, but has opted not to extend his two-and-a-half-year stay.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.