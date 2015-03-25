Stevenage V Wycombe at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

Jack King, Danny Newton and Chris Whelpdale doubtful for StevenageJack King, Danny Newton and Chris Whelpdale face a race against time to be fit for Stevenage's Sky Bet League Two clash against Wycombe.The trio have not trained this week in a bid to get them ready for the visit of the Chairboys.Ben Kennedy, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, will certainly miss out.But Boro manager Darren Sarll is hopeful that the 20-year-old winger, who has signed a new deal with the club, will be fit for the trip to Exeter in a week's time.Wycombe could have forwards Nathan Tyson and Scott Kashket available after both returned to full training.Kashket, who scored 16 goals last season, has not played at all this term because of a pelvic problem while Tyson suffered knee ligament damage in a game against Cambridge in early October.In-form forward Ebere Eze is available again after being ineligible for last weekend's FA Cup victory over Leatherhead under the terms of his loan agreement from QPR.Wycombe will be looking for a change of fortunes on the road after losing their last three league matches.

Source: PAR

