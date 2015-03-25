Stevenage V Port Vale at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

Stevenage have doubts over Fraser Franks, Terence Vancooten and Tom Pett ahead of the Sky Bet League Two meeting with Port Vale.
Defender Franks, midfielder Vancooten and forward Pett will undergo late fitness tests after each sustaining knocks in the midweek victory at Carlisle.
Midfielder Jack King, who has not played since the end of August, remains sidelined.
Defender Luke Wilkinson, midfielder Tom Conlon and forward Kyle Wootton are among the Boro players pushing for starting spots.
Port Vale midfielder Danny Pugh could return from a knee injury when the managerless side head south.
Pugh stepped up his comeback by playing for the reserves in midweek and pronounced himself available for the weekend clash.
Chris Morgan and Ned Kelly will continue in temporary charge of the club following Michael Brown's dismissal earlier this month.
Dan Turner and Michael Tonge are among those pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in the midweek loss to Accrington.
