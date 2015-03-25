Stevenage V Port Vale at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Stevenage to give trio late fitness tests ahead of Port Vale matchStevenage have doubts over Fraser Franks, Terence Vancooten and Tom Pett ahead of the Sky Bet League Two meeting with Port Vale.Defender Franks, midfielder Vancooten and forward Pett will undergo late fitness tests after each sustaining knocks in the midweek victory at Carlisle.Midfielder Jack King, who has not played since the end of August, remains sidelined.Defender Luke Wilkinson, midfielder Tom Conlon and forward Kyle Wootton are among the Boro players pushing for starting spots.Port Vale midfielder Danny Pugh could return from a knee injury when the managerless side head south.Pugh stepped up his comeback by playing for the reserves in midweek and pronounced himself available for the weekend clash.Chris Morgan and Ned Kelly will continue in temporary charge of the club following Michael Brown's dismissal earlier this month.Dan Turner and Michael Tonge are among those pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in the midweek loss to Accrington.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker