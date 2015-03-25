 
Stevenage V Notts County at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

09 November 2017 03:48
Stevenage trio doubtful for Notts County clash

Joe Fryer, Jack King and Jonathan Smith could be doubtful when Stevenage face Notts County in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Fryer, defender King and midfielder Smith missed training on Thursday.

Defender Kevin Toner is again suspended following his sending off at Yeovil.

Forward Ben Kennedy is out following knee surgery.

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan will make wholesale changes when his table-topping team resume their league campaign on Saturday.

Nolan swapped all 11 players for the Checkatrade Trophy tie at Lincoln in midweek and his line-up at the Lamex Stadium is expected to closely resemble that which battled back from two goals down to defeat Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup.

With Adam Collin (knee) still out, Ross Fitzsimons will continue in goal behind Nolan's preferred back four of Matt Tootle, Richard Duffy, Shaun Brisley and Carl Dickinson.

Jon Stead and Shola Ameobi should start up front while Terry Hawkridge, Ryan Yates, Elliott Hewitt and Jorge Grant will probably make up the Magpies' midfield.

Source: PAR

