Stevenage V Morecambe at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

On-loan Scunthorpe forward Kyle Wootton in contention for Stevenage debutStriker Kyle Wootton could make his Stevenage debut in Saturday's Sky Bet League Two game against Morecambe.The Scunthorpe loanee is now fit for action after arriving at Broadhall Way on transfer deadline day.Midfielder Jack King is unlikely to return from the injury which has kept him out since the end of last month.Defender Luke Wilkinson is unavailable again as he serves the final match of a three-game ban following his dismissal against Lincoln.It looks as if Morecambe boss Jim Bentley will have a full squad to choose from for the fixture.Vadaine Oliver is available again having completed a three-game suspension following his sending-off against Accrington on September 2.Fellow forward Rhys Turner, out since last month due to hamstring trouble, can also be called upon for first-team duty once more after coming through a reserves clash with Carlisle this week without any problems.The Shrimps ended a six-match winless run in the league last weekend by beating Newport 2-1 at home.

Source: PAR

