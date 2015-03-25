Stevenage V Lincoln City at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

Stevenage boosted by Ben Kennedy and Dale Gorman returnsStevenage boss Darren Sarll welcomes back his international contingent for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Lincoln.Ben Kennedy and Dale Gorman have been away with Northern Ireland's Under-21s but are available as the club look to continue their fine start to the season.Sarll will continue to monitor Jack King, while Matt Godden, Chris Whelpdale and Dan Newton have all picked up knocks recently.Stevenage are second in the table after five games.Sam Habergham is now fully fit and back in contention for a place in the Lincoln starting line-up.The left-back has been working on his fitness following two hernia operations and got his only run out of the season so far at Mansfield in the EFL Trophy last week. He has trained well this week, according to Imps boss Danny Cowley, and will now challenge Neal Eardley for a place in the team.Josh Ginnelly has been absent since sustaining an ankle injury on the opening day of the campaign but the midfielder has been training and is close to a return.Ellis Chapman is training regularly with the first team and it would be no surprise to see the 16-year-old included in the matchday squad soon.

