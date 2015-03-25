 
Stevenage V Grimsby at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

18 August 2017 03:35
Stevenage still without injured Jack King

Jack King remains the only injury absentee for Stevenage as he nurses a groin strain.

Midfielder King has played just 12 minutes of the new campaign, coming on as a late substitute in the 3-3 draw with Newport on the opening day.

Ben Kennedy made his first appearance of the season last weekend after overcoming a niggling groin injury and is likely to be involved once again.

Fellow forward Matty Godden is still short of full match fitness but will hope to keep his starting place.

Striker Scott Vernon is out for Grimsby after he suffered a calf strain in the warm-up to last weekend's defeat to Coventry.

Harry Cardwell replaced Vernon in the line-up for that match, although JJ Hooper is also in contention.

The Mariners are set to be boosted by the return of winger Sam Kelly after he missed out against the Sky Blues.

Midfield duo Chris Clements and Sean McAllister could make the bench, but striker Akwasi Asante is still a couple of weeks away from a return.

Source: PAR

