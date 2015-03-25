Stevenage V Forest Green at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

Stevenage wait on Ben Kennedy and Danny Newton ahead of Forest Green encounterStevenage will give late fitness tests to Ben Kennedy and Danny Newton ahead of the Sky Bet League Two visit of Forest Green.Midfielder Kennedy has been playing with a knock, while forward Newton has been suffering with fatigue.Defender Luke Wilkinson, who missed the midweek victory over Accrington due to illness, will also be assessed before Saturday's match.Midfielder Jack King (groin) played his first minutes since August as a late substitute against Stanley and is now pushing for his first start.Forest Green boss Mark Cooper is hoping to name the same side which claimed a first league win since mid-August at Coventry in midweek.But Cooper first has to monitor a few knocks and niggles picked up in the 1-0 triumph at the Ricoh Arena.Cooper's son Charlie will be among those being checked after he limped off in the closing stages against the Sky Blues.Goalkeeper Brad Collins was recalled for that game after the 4-0 home defeat to Newport, and Cooper singled out the on-loan Chelsea youngster for praise following his first appearance in nearly a month.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.