Stevenage V Crawley Town at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

Stevenage will be without Luke Wilkinson for the home clash with Crawley.
The defender was sent off in the closing stages of Boro's 2-1 home defeat to Lincoln - their first of the season - for stamping on Imps midfielder Alex Woodyard.
Ben Kennedy had to settle for a cameo off the bench following his return from international duty and he will be pushing for a start.
He is unlikely to oust fellow forward Matt Godden from the line-up, however, after last season's top scorer opened his account for the new term on Saturday.
Crawley will monitor the fitness of Jordan Roberts ahead of the clash.
Midfielder Roberts was rested for Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Colchester as a precaution following a knock.
Mark Randall came in for Roberts and saw a second-half penalty saved.
Dennon Lewis and Ibrahim Meite were brought on at the start of the second half against the U's with Crawley 3-0 down, and they will hope to feature more prominently.
Source: PAR