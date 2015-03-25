Stevenage V Crawley Town at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

Wilkinson banned for Crawley visitStevenage will be without Luke Wilkinson for the home clash with Crawley.The defender was sent off in the closing stages of Boro's 2-1 home defeat to Lincoln - their first of the season - for stamping on Imps midfielder Alex Woodyard.Ben Kennedy had to settle for a cameo off the bench following his return from international duty and he will be pushing for a start.He is unlikely to oust fellow forward Matt Godden from the line-up, however, after last season's top scorer opened his account for the new term on Saturday.Crawley will monitor the fitness of Jordan Roberts ahead of the clash.Midfielder Roberts was rested for Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Colchester as a precaution following a knock.Mark Randall came in for Roberts and saw a second-half penalty saved.Dennon Lewis and Ibrahim Meite were brought on at the start of the second half against the U's with Crawley 3-0 down, and they will hope to feature more prominently.

Source: PAR

