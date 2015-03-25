Stevenage V Accrington Stanley at The Lamex Stadium : Match Preview

Stevenage with point to prove against AccringtonStevenage manager Darren Sarll is considering his options for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Accrington in light of the 7-1 drubbing at Luton.Sarll declared "we've disgraced our football club, we've disgraced our town" after the rout and said he would put the entire team on the transfer list if the window was open.However, the Stevenage boss also added that he fielded his strongest side so he might consider giving the same line-up the chance to redeem themselves.Midfielder Jack King is nearing recovery from the groin injury that has restricted him to two appearances this season.Accrington manager John Coleman is facing a now familiar selection problem ahead of the trip.Stanley have a total of eight loan players at the club but league rules state only five can be included in a matchday squad.That means Coleman must dole out disappointment on a weekly basis and moves are afoot to make some of the deals permanent.One of the loanees, goalkeeper Max Stryjek, has been injured since his debut on September 6 but was expected to return from parent club Sunderland to resume training this week.

Source: PAR

