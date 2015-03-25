Stevenage 2-0 Port Vale - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Goals from Danny Newton and Jonathan Smith earned in-form Stevenage a deserved 2-0 Sky Bet League Two victory over struggling Port Vale.
Boro striker Newton fired home his sixth of the season from an acute angle after 22 minutes following Ben Kennedy's surging forward run.
Matt Gooden had earlier wasted a golden opportunity for the hosts, shooting straight at Kelle Roos after capitalising on Tom Anderson's slip.
Boro, who rounded out September with three consecutive league wins, were only denied a second before the break when Roos parried Tom Pett's stinging 25-yard drive.
But seconds after the Vale goalkeeper almost fumbled Newton's low drive into his own net, Smith brilliantly curled into the top corner after 54 minutes to double the hosts' advantage.
Managerless Vale had started brightly as Tyrone Barnett's shot on the turn from distance forced Joe Fryer into a good save after six minutes.
Tom Pope's looping header was brilliantly cleared by Boro captain Ronnie Henry, on his 450th appearance for the hosts, five minutes before the break.
The experienced forward also headed wide from Tyler Denton's delivery approaching the hour.
