Stevenage 2-0 Port Vale - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Danny Newton and Jonathan Smith on target as Stevenage punish Pot ValeGoals from Danny Newton and Jonathan Smith earned in-form Stevenage a deserved 2-0 Sky Bet League Two victory over struggling Port Vale.Boro striker Newton fired home his sixth of the season from an acute angle after 22 minutes following Ben Kennedy's surging forward run.Matt Gooden had earlier wasted a golden opportunity for the hosts, shooting straight at Kelle Roos after capitalising on Tom Anderson's slip.Boro, who rounded out September with three consecutive league wins, were only denied a second before the break when Roos parried Tom Pett's stinging 25-yard drive.But seconds after the Vale goalkeeper almost fumbled Newton's low drive into his own net, Smith brilliantly curled into the top corner after 54 minutes to double the hosts' advantage.Managerless Vale had started brightly as Tyrone Barnett's shot on the turn from distance forced Joe Fryer into a good save after six minutes.Tom Pope's looping header was brilliantly cleared by Boro captain Ronnie Henry, on his 450th appearance for the hosts, five minutes before the break.The experienced forward also headed wide from Tyler Denton's delivery approaching the hour.

