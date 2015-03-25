 
Stevenage 0-0 Wycombe - 09-Dec-2017 : Match Report

09 December 2017 05:19
Wycombe held by Stevenage in goalless draw

Adebayo Akinfenwa came within a whisker of claiming victory for Wycombe Wanderers late on, as the visitors were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at Stevenage.

The 'Boro have now gone seven league games without a win, and rarely threatened, while the Chairboys moved to within three points of third-placed Accrington, albeit having now played a game more.

Akinfenwa did well to put Craig Mackail-Smith in behind, although Joe Fryer made a brave block at his feet before Nick Freeman made a mess of the follow-up.

There was almost the most bizarre opener just before half-time when Adam El-Abd's free kick, from inside his own half, was missed by Fryer, with Ronnie Henry bailing his teammate out by clearing off the line.

Chris Whelpdale headed the best chance of the second half into the side netting from Joe Martin's cross, as chances remained thin on the ground.

Wycombe nearly snatched three points with eight minutes left when Akinfenwa's flicked header from Joe Jacobson's deep free kick came back off the post.

Source: PA

