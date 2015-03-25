 
Steven Gerrard did nothing for England, says ex Liverpool team-mate Diouf

26 June 2017 01:09

Former Liverpool striker El-Hadji Diouf has reopened his long-running feud with former captain Steven Gerrard after claiming the midfielder "did nothing for his country".

The ex-Senegal international, whose dire spell at Anfield saw him score just six goals in 80 appearances, has history with Gerrard stretching back to 2007 when the Reds skipper criticised him in his autobiography.

Diouf has since launched regular attacks, with his latest claiming he is "bigger" than his former captain.

"I have no problem with him. He is a strong character and I am a strong character," the 36-year-old told the BBC.

"'Stevie G' was a very good player. People like him in Liverpool, but he never did anything for his country.

"I am Mr El Hadji Diouf, Mr Senegal, but he is Mr Liverpool and Senegal is bigger than Liverpool and he has to know that."

Diouf is not fondly remembered for his time in British football - he had spells at Bolton, Sunderland, Blackburn, Rangers, Doncaster and Leeds - and is best known for spitting at opponents and, on one occasion, a Celtic fan.

Asked about those incidents he said: "Maybe they used to tell me something I didn't want to hear. I did that, I paid and now it's finished."

The feud between Diouf and Gerrard began a decade ago when Gerrard wrote that he "wasn't Diouf's number 1 fan".

"I knew which players were hungry, which players had Liverpool at heart. Diouf was just interested in himself. His attitude was all wrong," said Gerrard.

Source: PA

