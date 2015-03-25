 
Steven Fletcher and Tom Cairney out of Scotland's squad for World Cup qualifiers

28 August 2017 02:59

Steven Fletcher and Tom Cairney have dropped out of Scotland's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Malta.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fletcher was withdrawn in the 74th minute of his team's 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw away to Burton on Saturday, although Fulham midfielder Cairney played the full 90 minutes of the win at Ipswich.

The pair were among 26 players originally called up by manager Gordon Strachan.

The Scottish FA confirmed the withdrawals on their official twitter account: "SCOTLAND | Squad update: OUT Steven Fletcher Tom Cairney".

Scotland face a battle to qualify for next summer's tournament in Russia and are currently fourth in Group F.

They play Lithuania in Vilnius on September 1, before returning to Hampden Park to face Malta three days later.

Source: PA

