 
  1. Football
  2. AFC Bournemouth

Steve Cook signs new four-year deal at Bournemouth

25 May 2017 08:39

Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook has been rewarded with a new four-year deal after an impressive campaign for the Cherries.

The 26-year-old had been linked with a summer move, with reports of interest from clubs including Everton, but he has committed himself to the club he joined from Brighton almost six years ago.

Cook played every minute of Bournemouth's Premier League campaign as Eddie Howe's team finished ninth in the table, and league statistics show he made more defensive clearances - 352 - than any other player in the division.

He said of his decision to commit: "It has always been my plan to stay here as long as possible, so to be given the chance to do that is really pleasing. Myself and AFC Bournemouth have been the perfect match. Since the manager came in, things have been forever moving upwards and that has matched my own ambitions.

"These are exciting times to be at the club and hopefully we can continue to have as much success as we have had in the last few years."

Cook has scored 15 goals in 231 Bournemouth appearances, and manager Howe said: "I am delighted Steve sees his long-term future at AFC Bournemouth because he is a major part of our plans going forward."

Source: PA

