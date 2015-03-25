 
Sterling to make Grenfell Tower donation

16 June 2017 07:54

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has pledged a financial donation to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Flames engulfed the 24-storey council housing structure in north Kensington in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The confirmed death toll stands at 17 but is expected to rise significantly.

Sterling, 22, grew up in north-west London and began his career in the youth team of QPR, whose Loftus Road Stadium is around a mile from the scene of the disaster.

Sterling told BBC Sport: "This is a deep and sad situation, one that's close to my heart and hard to swallow. I would like to help in the best way I can.

"It is only a small step, but small steps lead to big changes if we all come together.

"My condolences to the affected families, also the individuals who lost their homes."

Sterling moved from QPR to Liverpool in 2010 and on to City in 2015. He has won 32 England caps, scoring two goals.

Source: PA

