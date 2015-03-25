 
  1. Football
  2. Shrewsbury Town

Stefan Payne gives Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst perfect return to Rotherham

18 November 2017 05:45

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst enjoyed the perfect return to his former club Rotherham as they earned a last-gasp 2-1 win to stay top of Sky Bet League One.

Hurst played 494 times for the Millers over 15 years and his first meeting against them seemed destined to be a draw after Jon Nolan’s early goal had been cancelled out for Rotherham by Richie Towell.

The Shrews, who were playing with 10 men following Abu Ogogo’s 53rd-minute dismissal, had other ideas, though, and gave Hurst an afternoon to remember when Stefan Payne slammed home deep into added time.

By the time Nolan drilled home across goal after sneaking through the home defence, Shrews goalkeeper Dean Henderson had already saved a penalty from English football’s top scorer Kieffer Moore, who was unable to add to his tally of 13 goals.

The Shrews should have doubled their lead soon after the restart but Nolan blazed over from 12 yards before the task got much harder as Ogogo saw red for a poor tackle on Shaun Cummings.

The Millers found a way back into the game in the 76th minute and levelled when Towell was on hand to fire home from 18 yards after a loose ball fell perfectly for him.

Paul Warne’s men looked as if they would go on and win it, but it was Shrewsbury who took the three points when Payne converted from close range.

Source: By Stuart Walker

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as